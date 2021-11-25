Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,902 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.85% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 510,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 96,818 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 91,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 776.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 300,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,643.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 171,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,458,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

AAAU stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.