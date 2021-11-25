Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 598 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 5.00% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,021,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 353,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 168,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 86,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

LDSF stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $20.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.