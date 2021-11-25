Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

