Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

