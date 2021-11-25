Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 447.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 271,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 221,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter.

ROUS stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $43.30.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.