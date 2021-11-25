Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,198 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,198 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 260,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

