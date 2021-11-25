Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $431.53 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.02 and its 200-day moving average is $403.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

