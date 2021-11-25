Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SCHP opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

