Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $169.03 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.