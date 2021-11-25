Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

