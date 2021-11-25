Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Centogene stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 217,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,967. Centogene has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $142.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of -2.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

