Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CENT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. 52,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

