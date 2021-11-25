Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO Sells $2,121,700.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,121,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -67.86. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Certara by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after buying an additional 904,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Certara by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after buying an additional 259,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Certara by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

