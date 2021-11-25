Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Insider Gary Lawler Purchases 19,725 Shares

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) insider Gary Lawler bought 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.09 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,754.15 ($57,681.54).
The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93.
About Champion Iron
