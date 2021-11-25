Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Insider Gary Lawler Purchases 19,725 Shares

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) insider Gary Lawler bought 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.09 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,754.15 ($57,681.54).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

