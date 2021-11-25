Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Research analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of VLN opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $4,695,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $740,000.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

