Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $377.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.59. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.52 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.