Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 60.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 62.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 856,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arko by 1,904.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 910,308 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at about $8,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.12.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

