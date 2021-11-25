Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,618 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

NYSE:DCO opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $560.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.50. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.