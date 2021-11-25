Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.