Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMPI. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

