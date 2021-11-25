Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE:CC opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.