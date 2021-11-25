Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Critical Analysis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 3.92 -$92.49 million $0.02 3,355.00 a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 0.13% 47.79% 0.56% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chewy and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.54%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

Chewy beats a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

