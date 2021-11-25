CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,608 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 60,836 shares worth $3,432,141. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

