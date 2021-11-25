CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 2,670 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.