CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $268,000 Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,609 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3,865.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 170,517 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 903,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,678,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

