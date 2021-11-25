CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

GD opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.