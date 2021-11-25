Chimpion (BNANA) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00006471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $120.68 million and $974,602.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00238294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00088683 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

