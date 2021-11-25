Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,409. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chindata Group by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chindata Group by 2,045.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chindata Group by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chindata Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 158,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.