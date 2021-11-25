ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ChromaDex stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 373.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

