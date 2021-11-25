Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Shares Down 61.4%

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI) shares dropped 61.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The company focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

