CIBC Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$108.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a $91.00 rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perfom rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$91.37.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$95.77 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$69.28 and a 1-year high of C$96.00. The stock has a market cap of C$174.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300008 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

