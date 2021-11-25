Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 10.9%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) was up 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,066,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,180,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of C$177.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50.

In other Cielo Waste Solutions news, Director Clayton Donald Allan acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,869.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,374.80.

