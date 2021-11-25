CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Director Edward J. Estrada Purchases 3,695 Shares of Stock

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Director Edward J. Estrada acquired 3,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $50,141.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CION Invt stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 75,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,484. CION Invt Corp has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CION Invt in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

CION Invt Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

