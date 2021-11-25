Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,575 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

