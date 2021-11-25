Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 1,143.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $112.77 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $113.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.