Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:DTC opened at $16.80 on Monday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

