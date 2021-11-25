Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.55.

CFG stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

