ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

