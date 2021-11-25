Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 86.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 258.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.06 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

