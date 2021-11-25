Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,039 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

CWI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,570. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

