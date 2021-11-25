ClinTex CTi Market Cap Reaches $8.26 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and $480,861.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00240462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089130 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

