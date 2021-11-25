CLS (LON:CLI) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLI. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.15. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 202.86 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The firm has a market cap of £849.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

