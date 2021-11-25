CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. 17,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,307. The company has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $2,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 214.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

