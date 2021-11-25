Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

