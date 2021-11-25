Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohu were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,588 shares of company stock worth $412,880. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

