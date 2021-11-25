Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 526,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,094. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colfax stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

