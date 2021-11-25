Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 229 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 701.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $208.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.48 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

