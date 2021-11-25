Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

UNH opened at $450.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

