Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $2.55 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,307 shares of company stock worth $14,050,923 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $660.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $588.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.71. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $440.50 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

