Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $239.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.92 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

